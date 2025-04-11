Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.77. 56,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

