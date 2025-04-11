Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Canaan Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Canaan by 193.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 153,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Canaan by 35.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

