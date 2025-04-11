RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. RPC has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPC by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

