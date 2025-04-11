RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 265,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 221,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

RTW Biotech Opportunities Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £374.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd (LSE: RTW or RTWG) is an investment fund focused on identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Driven by a long-term approach to support innovative businesses, RTW Biotech Opportunities invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients’ lives.

