RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 23.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

