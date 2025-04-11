Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,878 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in PHINIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 297.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.56. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHIN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

