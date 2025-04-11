Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Trex by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 4.2 %

TREX stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.