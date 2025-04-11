Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $484.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

