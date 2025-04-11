Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

