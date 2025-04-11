Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

