Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,704,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after acquiring an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

