Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of JLL opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

