Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 638,159 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 373.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 638,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,149,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,238,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

América Móvil stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

