Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,192 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $453.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

