Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,254 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,469.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.5 %

AVY opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

