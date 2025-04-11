Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 337,248 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,388,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $94,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.