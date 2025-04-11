Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 327593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saab
Saab Trading Up 3.1 %
Saab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.
Saab Company Profile
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saab
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.