Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 327593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Separately, UBS Group raised Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

