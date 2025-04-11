Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5886753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

