Schiavi & Co LLC Purchases 19,667 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

