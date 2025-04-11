Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $282,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $32.52 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.