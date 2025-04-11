Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,701 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

