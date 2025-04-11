Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $552,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 50.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

