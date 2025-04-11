Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after buying an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,134,000 after buying an additional 661,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.