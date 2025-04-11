Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,439,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,546,000 after purchasing an additional 285,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,437,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.32.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $219.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

