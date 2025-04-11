Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 150,043 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,043 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

