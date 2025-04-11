Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after buying an additional 314,769 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Tower by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in American Tower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 432,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.01.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

