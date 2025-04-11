Scotiabank Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$58.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$55.25 and a 52 week high of C$82.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2833 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

