Scotiabank Cuts Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Price Target to $4.00

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 152,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 769,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.