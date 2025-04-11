Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $121.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 768.73 and a beta of 1.73. SEA has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 319.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SEA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

