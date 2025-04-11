Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 21,653,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 9,052,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
Seeing Machines Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.66.
Insider Activity at Seeing Machines
In other news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 1,170,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,256.54). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
