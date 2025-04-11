Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $905,394 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

