Seneschal Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

