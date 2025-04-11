Seneschal Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,511,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

