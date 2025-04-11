Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 796014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

