Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 6,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 873,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.