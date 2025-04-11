Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,385 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $29,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 6.8 %

Shell stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.98.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

