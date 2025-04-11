Shelton Capital Management Acquires 105 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $192.02 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.06 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

