Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $308.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.