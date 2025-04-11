Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after buying an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Mizuho assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.