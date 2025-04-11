Shelton Capital Management Has $287,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at $66,940,366.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

