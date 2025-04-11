Shelton Capital Management Has $351,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EHC opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $104.55.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.