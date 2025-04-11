Shelton Capital Management Has $359,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after buying an additional 485,527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 185,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.