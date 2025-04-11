Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 449.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

