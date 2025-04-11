Shelton Capital Management Sells 126 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crane by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

