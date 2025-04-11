Shelton Capital Management Sells 131 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $499,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $176.92 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

