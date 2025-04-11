Shelton Capital Management Sells 361 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 393,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.