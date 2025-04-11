Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,300 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 333,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

