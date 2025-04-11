Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $329.91, but opened at $320.42. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $328.52, with a volume of 288,362 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.