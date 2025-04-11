Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON HFG opened at GBX 846 ($10.98) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($12.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 854.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 885.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The firm has a market cap of £757.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 24.90 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($64,489.23). Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.