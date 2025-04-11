Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Hilton Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %
LON HFG opened at GBX 846 ($10.98) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($12.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 854.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 885.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The firm has a market cap of £757.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($64,489.23). Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.