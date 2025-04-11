Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

